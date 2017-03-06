BP, Exxon Mobil Plan To Bust Paris Cl...

BP, Exxon Mobil Plan To Bust Paris Climate Commitments, Big Investment Implications

Recent update emphasises BP plans to increase production by 800,000 barrels/day by 2020 and continued growth after that. Exxon Mobil has similar plans; planned increased production of oil and gas between BP and XOM make major contribution to warming inevitable.

