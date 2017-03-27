Bay County hopes Dow settlement money can fund Saginaw Bay fishing pier
Bay County officials are hoping to secure a slice of potential settlement money from Dow Chemical Co. over pollution to the Saginaw Bay watershed for improvements to the county's shoreline, specifically for the construction of an expansive fishing pier near the Bay City State Recreation Area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC