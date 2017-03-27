Bay County hopes Dow settlement money...

Bay County hopes Dow settlement money can fund Saginaw Bay fishing pier

Bay County officials are hoping to secure a slice of potential settlement money from Dow Chemical Co. over pollution to the Saginaw Bay watershed for improvements to the county's shoreline, specifically for the construction of an expansive fishing pier near the Bay City State Recreation Area.

