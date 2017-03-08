Akzo Nobel rejects PPG takeover bid, says will sell or float chemicals arm
Akzo Nobel NV, the Dutch paints and coatings maker, said on Thursday it has rejected an unsolicited takeover bid from U.S. rival PPG Industries Inc, saying the bid "undervalued" its company. Akzo said it was instead considering floating or selling its Specialty Chemicals business, which had 4.8 billion euros in sales in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb 16
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC