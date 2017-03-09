Akzo Nobel rejects $22 billion PPG bid, looks to spin off chemicals

Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel NV rejected a 21 billion euro bid from larger U.S. rival PPG Industries Inc. on Thursday, saying instead it would "unlock value" by spinning off its chemicals business. PPG's unsolicited offer, which would be the biggest purchase of a Dutch company by a U.S. buyer according to Thomson Reuters data, comes just days before an election where the vulnerability of the Netherlands' biggest blue chip companies to foreign takeover has been a concern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.