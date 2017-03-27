Akzo Nobel aims to soothe shareholder...

Akzo Nobel aims to soothe shareholders over PPG rejection

Dutch paints maker Akzo Nobel said it will raise its financial targets and detail plans for its chemicals division next month, as it seeks to win over shareholders and avoid a takeover by U.S. rival PPG Industries . FILE PHOTO: AkzoNobel's logo is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, February 16, 2012.

