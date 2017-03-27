Akzo Nobel aims to soothe shareholders over PPG rejection
Dutch paints maker Akzo Nobel said it will raise its financial targets and detail plans for its chemicals division next month, as it seeks to win over shareholders and avoid a takeover by U.S. rival PPG Industries . FILE PHOTO: AkzoNobel's logo is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, February 16, 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC