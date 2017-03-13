[Advertorial] LG Chem to invest W2.7t...

[Advertorial] LG Chem to invest W2.7tr in capex

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

LG Chem, a major battery maker in South Korea, said Sunday it plans to invest 2.7 trillion won in capital expenditure, a 40 percent increase on-year, with the aim of advancing its business structure and strengthening research and development. The company said its base material unit aims to be in the global top three by expanding the production capacity of elastomer to 290,000 tons by 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re... (Aug '16) Feb '17 jethomasliercar 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan '17 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... Nov '16 Honestly 13
News Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... Oct '16 Solarman 1
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,126 • Total comments across all topics: 279,669,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC