[Advertorial] LG Chem to invest W2.7tr in capex

LG Chem, a major battery maker in South Korea, said Sunday it plans to invest 2.7 trillion won in capital expenditure, a 40 percent increase on-year, with the aim of advancing its business structure and strengthening research and development. The company said its base material unit aims to be in the global top three by expanding the production capacity of elastomer to 290,000 tons by 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.