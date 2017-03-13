[Advertorial] LG Chem to invest W2.7tr in capex
LG Chem, a major battery maker in South Korea, said Sunday it plans to invest 2.7 trillion won in capital expenditure, a 40 percent increase on-year, with the aim of advancing its business structure and strengthening research and development. The company said its base material unit aims to be in the global top three by expanding the production capacity of elastomer to 290,000 tons by 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC