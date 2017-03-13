3M to buy Johnson Control's safety gear business
Scott Safety manufactures respiratory and protective equipment and other safety products for firefighters, industrial workers, police squads and the military. Johnson Controls, which manufactures products ranging from car batteries to heating equipment, had been exploring a sale of the business, Reuters had reported last week.
