Virginia inspector general may lose job over inmate death probe

Del. Rob Bell, R-Albermarle, said the state inspector general, June Jennings, is "too sweet" for the job. Virginia's inspector general, whose office is supposed to uncover waste, fraud and abuse in state government, may lose her job over what Republican lawmakers say is a failure to rigorously investigate the death of a mentally ill man in a Hampton Roads jail 18 months ago.

