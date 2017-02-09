Virginia inspector general may lose job over inmate death probe
Del. Rob Bell, R-Albermarle, said the state inspector general, June Jennings, is "too sweet" for the job. Virginia's inspector general, whose office is supposed to uncover waste, fraud and abuse in state government, may lose her job over what Republican lawmakers say is a failure to rigorously investigate the death of a mentally ill man in a Hampton Roads jail 18 months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC