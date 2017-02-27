VIDEO: Talking trends - Chr. Hansen on the probiotics and healthy...
Probiotics, functional dairy and natural colours - combined with Asia's rapidly changing lifestyle and health needs - are among the top factors driving industry growth in the region. In our exclusive video, he discusses the region's changing health demands and the vast opportunities he believes it is offering the food and nutrition industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Technology.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb 16
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC