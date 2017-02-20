Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Continues to Hold Position in Valspar Corporation
Vertex One Asset Management Inc. held its stake in shares of Valspar Corporation during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company's stock at the end of the fourth quarter.
