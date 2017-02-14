UPDATE 1-India's Sun Pharma reports surprise drop in profits
Feb 14 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries , India's largest drugmaker, reported its first fall in quarterly profits in a year on Tuesday, due to slower sales in the United States, its largest market. Net profit in the last three months of 2016, fell to 14.72 billion rupees from 15.45 billion rupees in the same period a year ago, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.
