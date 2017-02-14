UPDATE 1-India's Sun Pharma reports s...

UPDATE 1-India's Sun Pharma reports surprise drop in profits

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 14 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries , India's largest drugmaker, reported its first fall in quarterly profits in a year on Tuesday, due to slower sales in the United States, its largest market. Net profit in the last three months of 2016, fell to 14.72 billion rupees from 15.45 billion rupees in the same period a year ago, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan 31 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan 18 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... Nov '16 Honestly 13
News Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak Sep '16 May 1
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,323 • Total comments across all topics: 278,863,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC