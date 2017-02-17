UPDATE 1-Covestro profit gain beats market view on higher prices

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 Covestro, the plastics maker that parent Bayer plans to divest, reported a bigger-than-expected earnings gain for the fourth quarter, as rivals' tight supplies helped it reverse a more than year-long trend of price declines. The maker of foam chemicals and transparent plastics said quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation , adjusted for special items, rose 52 percent to 390 million euros , well above the 341 million euros expected on average in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.