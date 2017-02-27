The Biggest Dog Of This Year's Dow: Find Value In Exxon
Exxon Mobil Shares have underperformed this year slipping from a 90 handle down to the low 80s. As the chart below shows it appears that the stock has found its bottom and is supported by dividend buyers as XOM makes its way up the dogs of the DOW list.
