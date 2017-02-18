State Street Corp Acquires 336,475 Sh...

State Street Corp Acquires 336,475 Shares of Ecolab Inc.

State Street Corp raised its position in Ecolab Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,904,666 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 336,475 shares during the period.

