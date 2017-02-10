South Korea prosecutor to summon Samsung's Lee again on suspicion of bribery
Samsung Group chief, Jay Y. Lee, arrives for a court hearing to review a detention warrant request against him at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, January 18, 2017. South Korea's special prosecutor said its investigation team would again summon Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee on Monday to question him on suspicion of bribery, as part of its investigation into a political corruption scandal.
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
