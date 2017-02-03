Sonny Perdue Wins Cabinet Endorsement...

Sonny Perdue Wins Cabinet Endorsement From 669 Agricultural Organizations

In a joint letter "on behalf of the farmers, ranchers, hunters, forest owners, cooperatives, businesses, trade associations, and all other segments of the agriculture, food and nutrition, landscape, and conservation community," the signers appealed to the House and Senate agricultural committees to expedite Sonny Perdue's nomination hearing. They cited confidence in Perdue's extensive experience living and working in agriculture - a qualification held by only two of the previous 30 secretaries.

