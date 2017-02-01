Senate confirms former CEO of Exxon Mobil as secretary of state
The ExxonMobil CEO is Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state. Tillerson has no experience in government, but has extensive business ties with Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC