Samsung chief tops ranking of dividend i...
Lee Kun-hee, the ailing chief of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group, again topped the ranking of dividend income earners, data showed Monday. Dividend payouts to Lee, chairman of the group's flagship Samsung Electronics Co., stood at 189.9 billion won so far this year, according to the data compiled by market tracker FnGuide.
