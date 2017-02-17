Samsung chief Lee arrested in corrupt...

Samsung chief Lee arrested in corruption investigation

Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee was arrested early on Friday over his alleged role in a corruption scandal that led parliament to impeach South Korean President Park Geun-hye, dealing a fresh blow to the world's biggest maker of smartphones. The 48-year-old Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, was taken into custody at the Seoul Detention Centre, where he had awaited the court's decision following a day-long closed-door hearing that ended on Thursday evening.

