Samsung affiliates complete withdrawal from FKI
All of the 15 Samsung Group affiliates that were members of the business interest organization Federation of Korean Industries have pulled out as of Friday, group officials said, acting on a pledge by the conglomerate's de facto heir to clean up after a major political scandal. Samsung Electronics, the pillar of the Samsung Group, was among the first to submit its withdrawal on Monday.
