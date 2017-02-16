S.Korea Court approves warrant to arr...

S.Korea Court approves warrant to arrest Samsung Group chief

7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 17 A South Korean court said on Friday it approved a warrant to arrest Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee, who is under investigation for his alleged role in a corruption scandal that led parliament to impeach President Park Geun-hye. The Seoul Central District Court also rejected a request to issue an arrest warrant for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd President Park Sang-jin, who also heads the Korea Equestrian Federation.

