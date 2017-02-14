RPT-UPDATE 1-Paint maker Akzo Nobel Q4 weighed down by marine, energy markets
Feb 15 Core profit for Dutch paints maker Akzo Nobel NV fell short of estimates in the last three months of 2016 as the marine and energy sectors weighed, while restructuring costs also put pressure on results. The Dutch company, whose brands include Dulux paint, confirmed its financial guidance for 2016-2018 and expects improvements in Europe, Middle East and Africa, combined with stabilisation in Latin America in 2017.
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
