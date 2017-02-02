Rex Tillerson is confirmed as secretary of state amid record opposition
Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive of Exxon Mobil, was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday in a 56-to-43 vote to become the nation's 69th secretary of state just as serious strains have emerged with important international allies. The votes against Mr. Tillerson's confirmation were the most in Senate history for a secretary of state, a reflection of Democratic unease with President Donald Trump's early foreign policy pronouncements that threaten to upend a multilateral approach that has guided United States presidents since World War II.
