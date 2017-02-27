Researchers Bury Their Noses in Books...

Researchers Bury Their Noses in Books to Sniff Out the Morgan Library's Original Smell

Researchers at the Morgan Library & Museum in New York are capturing the smell of its old books to reconstruct the building's 1906 aroma. Smell sampling equipment on Ihesus: The Floure of the Commaundementes of God , printed in London by Wyken de Worde at the Morgan Library & Museum in New York "There is no single old book smell, and I associate that typical smell with a book that hasn't been in a stable environment," said Christine Nelson, curator of literary and historical manuscripts at the Morgan Library & Museum.

