Regular HVAC maintenance can increase energy efficiency and help fight allergies
Exxon Mobil and Saudi Basix Industries want to build a petrochemical plant that would the largest petrochemical project in Texas. Many residents oppose, but others like Jessica Ortiz, believe the project would benefit Gregory and the surrounding areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb 16
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC