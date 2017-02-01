Rand Wealth LLC Has $5,301,000 Stake ...

Rand Wealth LLC Has $5,301,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Rand Wealth LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,262 shares of the company's stock after selling 95 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Tue Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan 18 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... Nov '16 Honestly 13
News Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak Sep '16 May 1
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,304 • Total comments across all topics: 278,462,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC