Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Cabot Corporation (CBT) Cut by SunTrust Banks

Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for Cabot Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87.

