O Uoeu USUOEOa OaO O1U

EQUATE Petrochemical Company, a global producer of petrochemicals, sponsored the 2nd Kuwait International Health, Safety & Environment Conference & Exhibition 2017 to support the development of the industrial sector throughout the world. Held during the 15th and 16th of February 2017, the conference gathers various global figures and experts of the industrial sector to discuss several topics about environment, health and safety .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.