Mega Merger Of Big Pharma And Big Ag Has Trump's Support

President Donald Trump's support of German pharmaceutical company Bayer's purchase of seed and agriculture company Monsanto is exciting Wall Street investors. The estimated $57 billion Bayer-Monsanto merger still needs approval by anti-trust regulators, but Trump's blessing has been helpful to push the deal through.

