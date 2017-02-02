Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 5,211 Shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation
Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calgon Carbon Corporation by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 34,414 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period.
