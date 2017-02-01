Los Angeles-bound flight makes emerge...

Los Angeles-bound flight makes emergency landing in not-so-balmy Iqaluit

13 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

A Los Angeles-bound flight - the city was a balmy 21 degrees - suddenly found itself diverted instead Wednesday to Iqaluit - a frigid, and somewhat ironic, minus 21. The Swiss International Air Lines flight from Zurich should have flown over the southern tip of Greenland, Hudson's Bay, Ontario and Manitoba on its way to the western United States. Instead, it was forced to make an emergency landing in Nunavut's capital due to what the airline called a "technical irregularity."

Chicago, IL

