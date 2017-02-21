LA Times Blasts Divestment Crusade Targeting Dakota Pipeline

One of the newspapers leading the charge against Exxon Mobil is now criticizing a Democratic-led scheme forcing California's enormous pension fund to divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline. Forcing the California Public Employees' Retirement System to purge all assets associated with the company constructing the multi-billion-dollar pipeline would blow an enormous hole in the state's pension fund, the Los Angeles Times editorial board wrote on Tuesday.

