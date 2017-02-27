Korean Prosecutor Indicts Samsung Hei...

Korean Prosecutor Indicts Samsung Heir on Graft Charges

South Korea's special prosecutor indicted Jay Y. Lee, the de facto head of Samsung Group, on bribery charges in the latest blow to the country's largest conglomerate amid a generational handover. Lee will stand trial over accusations he participated in bribes made in exchange for government favors, with formal charges filed Tuesday against him and four other executives.

