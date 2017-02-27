Korean Prosecutor Indicts Samsung Heir on Graft Charges
South Korea's special prosecutor indicted Jay Y. Lee, the de facto head of Samsung Group, on bribery charges in the latest blow to the country's largest conglomerate amid a generational handover. Lee will stand trial over accusations he participated in bribes made in exchange for government favors, with formal charges filed Tuesday against him and four other executives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb 16
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC