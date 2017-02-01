IDB approves tax abatements for Nucor, 3M expansions
The Decatur Industrial Development Board on Thursday approved tax abatements for Nucor Steel and 3M Co. amid calls from some City Council members that the city have more involvement in the abatement process and that the board consider ongoing litigation over 3M industrial pollution before deciding.
