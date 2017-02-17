Former DuPont Estate Hits the Wilmington Market

The former home of Margaretta "Gret" du Pont and her husband, former DuPont Corp. President Crawford "Greenie" Greenewalt, is now on the market for $5.5 million. Built in 1936, the house at 900 Old Kennett Road in Wilmington is 21,000 square feet and sits on 22 acres.

