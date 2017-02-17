Former DuPont Estate Hits the Wilming...

Former DuPont Estate Hits the Wilmington Market

15 hrs ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

The former home of Margaretta "Gret" du Pont and her husband, former DuPont Corp. President Crawford "Greenie" Greenewalt, is now on the market for $5.5 million. Built in 1936, the house at 900 Old Kennett Road in Wilmington is 21,000 square feet and sits on 22 acres.

