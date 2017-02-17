Former DuPont Estate Hits the Wilmington Market
The former home of Margaretta "Gret" du Pont and her husband, former DuPont Corp. President Crawford "Greenie" Greenewalt, is now on the market for $5.5 million. Built in 1936, the house at 900 Old Kennett Road in Wilmington is 21,000 square feet and sits on 22 acres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb 16
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC