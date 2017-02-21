Exxon Mobil to extend Norway's Sigyn ...

Exxon Mobil to extend Norway's Sigyn field lifetime until end-2022

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 24 Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority has granted consent to operator Exxon Mobil to extend the lifetime of its Sigyn field offshore Norway until end-2022, the safety watchdog said on Friday. The gas and condensate field around 12 kilometres south-east of the Statoil-operated Sleipner East field has been developed using subsea templates tied back to the Sleipner A facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re... (Aug '16) Feb 16 jethomasliercar 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan 31 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... Nov '16 Honestly 13
News Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... Oct '16 Solarman 1
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,126 • Total comments across all topics: 279,129,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC