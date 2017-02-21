Exxon cuts 3 bn barrels from oil rese...

Exxon cuts 3 bn barrels from oil reserves

13 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Exxon Mobil cut its proved oil reserves by three billion barrels to 20 billion barrels at the end of 2016, the company announced Wednesday. "As a result of very low prices during 2016, certain quantities of liquids and natural gas no longer qualified as proved reserves under SEC guidelines," the company said in a statement.

