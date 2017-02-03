EnerNOC Japan is awarded its first commercial-scale DR contract
EnerNOC, Inc. , a leading provider of energy intelligence software and demand response solutions, announced that after successful pilots with several Japanese utilities, EnerNOC Japan has been awarded its first commercial-scale contract for 60 megawatts of turnkey demand response capacity starting this summer. "This is a significant milestone for our Japanese operations.
