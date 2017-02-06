Emerging Markets-Brazil stocks fall; Kroton, Estacio slump on regulatory scrutiny
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian stocks fell on Monday, with shares of education companies Estacio Participacoes SA and Kroton Educacional SA slumping on regulatory scrutiny over a proposed tie-in. After the market close on Friday, technical staff in the office of antitrust agency Cade's superintendent-general said the deal would spur "monopolies in several markets," referring to the on-site and distance-learning segments.
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
