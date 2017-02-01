Denham Springs students receive welding supplies to replace flood loss
The Denham Springs High School welding program received more than $30,000 worth of welding supplies from Airgas Inc. The donated items were presented to the faculty and students on Jan. 20. First row, from left, are DSHS students Brayden Halford and Donovan Landry; second row, Shane Hebert, Dylan Pace, Aaron Link, Danny Smith, Noah Wesley, Trevor Ballard, Cody Davidson, Mitchell Reeves and Brent Barrett; third row, Boone Melancon; and fourth row, Brandon Schallen, Brandon Davis, Matthew Robertson, Ronald Nolan, Airgas Gulf Coast Region Welding Process Specialist Deland Chino, American Welding Society District 9 Director Mike Skiles, Airgas Area Vice President Bard Kahn and DSHS Assistant Principal Shana W. Giddens.
