Court gives preliminary approval to Daikin settlement of water claims
A federal judge gave preliminary approval Friday to a $5 million class-action settlement between Daikin America Inc. and a group of plaintiffs that includes all customers of West Morgan-East Lawrence Water and Sewer Authority. The lawsuit arose from claims that 3M Co., Dyneon LLC and Daikin discharged industrial chemicals from their Decatur plants that ended up in the Tennessee River and ultimately contaminated West Morgan-East Lawrence drinking water.
