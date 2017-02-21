Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases in Asia
The price for VAE emulsions sold in China will increase by A 240/MT effective February 23, 2017, or as contracts otherwise allow. This price increase affects all applications for VAE emulsions including, but not limited to, adhesives, paints and coatings, waterproofing, building and construction and carpet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb 16
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC