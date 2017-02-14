Buffett's Berkshire bulks up investme...

Buffett's Berkshire bulks up investments in American, other airlines, Apple

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. sharply increased bets on airlines and iPhone maker Apple Inc. in the fourth quarter, while taking a stake in seed provider Monsanto Co. Berkshire's investments in American Airlines Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Continental Holdings Inc. climbed to more than $2 billion each, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday from Buffett's Omaha, Neb.-based company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan 31 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan 18 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... Nov '16 Honestly 13
News Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak Sep '16 May 1
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,837 • Total comments across all topics: 278,874,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC