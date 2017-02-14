Buffett's Berkshire bulks up investments in American, other airlines, Apple

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. sharply increased bets on airlines and iPhone maker Apple Inc. in the fourth quarter, while taking a stake in seed provider Monsanto Co. Berkshire's investments in American Airlines Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Continental Holdings Inc. climbed to more than $2 billion each, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday from Buffett's Omaha, Neb.-based company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.