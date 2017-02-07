Brokers Offer Predictions for OMNOVA ...

Brokers Offer Predictions for OMNOVA Solutions Inc.'s Q3 2017 Earnings

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. - Jefferies Group issued their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of OMNOVA Solutions in a research note issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the firm will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter.

