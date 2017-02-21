Brazil's Braskem cuts capex after fin...

Brazil's Braskem cuts capex after fine hits earnings

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 22 Brazil's Braskem SA is trimming investments this year as it winds down spending on a new plant in Mexico and cuts back strategic new projects after a bribery settlement hammered earnings last year, according to a Wednesday securities filing. Latin America's largest petrochemical company plans to invest 1.814 billion reais in 2017, down from 2.975 billion reais invested last year, including 1.195 billion reais to Mexico's Ethylene XXI.

