Autins Group appoints Michael Jennings as interim chief exec

Jennings spent his career in industrial product and technology led businesses in the automotive, electronics and pharmaceutical sectors and, most recently, was chief executive of Hydro International, the previously AIM-quoted global environmental solutions company, from July 2013 until its takeover late last year. Prior to this, he was the managing director of the industrial and pharmaceutical divisions at BOC Group, where he led the sale of the pharmaceutical systems business from BOC to IMA Group in 2008.

