Autins Group appoints Michael Jennings as interim chief exec
Jennings spent his career in industrial product and technology led businesses in the automotive, electronics and pharmaceutical sectors and, most recently, was chief executive of Hydro International, the previously AIM-quoted global environmental solutions company, from July 2013 until its takeover late last year. Prior to this, he was the managing director of the industrial and pharmaceutical divisions at BOC Group, where he led the sale of the pharmaceutical systems business from BOC to IMA Group in 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC