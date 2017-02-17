Ashland consolidates leadership roles as part of ongoing plan to...
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. today announced a consolidation of executive roles as part of its ongoing plan to drive profitable growth as a pure-play specialty chemicals company following the planned final separation of Valvoline Inc. this spring. Under the consolidation, two executive positions have been eliminated in order to improve execution of strategic priorities, streamline decision making and reflect Ashland's leaner organization structure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb 16
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC