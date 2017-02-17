Andreas Halvorsen Gains 4 Positions i...

Andreas Halvorsen Gains 4 Positions in 4th Quarter

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

Andreas Halvorsen , a former managing director of Julian Robertson 's Tiger Management Fund, founded Viking Global Investors LP in 1999 and currently serves as the hedge fund's chief investment officer. During fourth-quarter 2016, the guru gained a position in Deere & Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re... (Aug '16) 23 hr jethomasliercar 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan 31 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan 18 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... Nov '16 Honestly 13
News Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... Oct '16 Solarman 1
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,930 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC