Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

14 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,003,129 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the January 13th total of 4,777,430 shares.

