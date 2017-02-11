Agrium Inc. (AGU) Stake Lowered by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC
Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Agrium Inc. by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period.
